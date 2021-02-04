Is Tampa Bay, Home of Super Bowl LV, the Most Haunted City in America?

Before today, I never would have thought of Tampa Bay, Florida as hot spot for paranormal activity - but, apparently that is the case. Liberty and I were simply looking for some fun facts about the host city for this year's Super Bowl - and it didn't take long to learn that there are a bunch of haunted locations in and around Tampa Bay, which has been called "the damnedest city this side of Hell." I'm not sure that saying was meant as a reference to spooky locations, and it certainly seems like a good fit when you start to learn about Tampa's haunted history.

One area known for having several haunted locations is Ybor City, which isn't actually a city - think of it more as a 'historic neighborhood.' Ybor City was founded back in 1890 and is home to Florida's oldest restaurant, Columbia Restaurant, and is also considered by many as one of the most haunted places in the world. I've done a bit of digging and put together a list of some of the most haunted spots, in the Ybor City area, and other locales around Tampa, Florida.

