EVSC Drone Footage Shows Off Reitz Bowl Makeover [Video]

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has several amazing high school stadiums, including the Reitz Bowl on Evansville's west side. The bowl is home to the FJ Reitz Panthers, and is also the home football stadium for the nearby Mater Dei Wildcats. The massive stadium can hold over 10,000 people. Kyle Neddenriep, from USA Today High School Sports, once wrote of the bowl "When it comes to high school football, there’s no better place to watch a playoff game on a chilly fall evening."

The bowl was built back in 1921 which, by my math, means it's almost 100 years old - and I say it still looks pretty good. Of course, over time, things are bound to crack, break and fade, but with a structure as big as the bowl, it takes a lot of effort to keep it looking nice.

Well, a bunch of effort was indeed put forth at the bowl recently. Crews were hard at work over the summer break, fixing the concrete work and providing a much-needed paint job. If you've been to the bowl in recent years, you probably remember the light blue concrete steps - the problem is, those steps used to be navy blue. They are once again and wow, what a difference a fresh coat of paint makes.

Really looks amazing doesn't it? Unfortunately, most of us won't get to see it in person this year, unless you're one of the 500 people that gets a ticket to a high school football game.