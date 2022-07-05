It has been far too long (2018) since I have been able to say the following phrase - "Drums on the Ohio is just a few days away!" I'm so happy to be able to say it now - I'm even more excited to go see the show. Actually, I'm gonna have one of the best seats in the house as I MC the show from up in the press box. YAY!

Drums on the Ohio will roar into Southern Indiana this Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 7 pm. Some of the best drum & bugle corps in the country will take the field at the Reitz Bowl on Evansville's west side.

Drums on the Ohio is part of the Drum Corps International (DCI) tour of events happening all over the country this summer. DCI boasts over 20 of the premier drum & bugle corps in all the land. Think of it as the Major Leagues for on-field performances.

Four of those groups are coming to Evansville. Keep scrolling to learn a little bit more about each one and to see the schedule of performances.

Music City

Facebook/MusicCityDrumCorps Facebook/MusicCityDrumCorps loading...

Music City Drum & Bugle Corps is relatively new, compared to many other touring corps, having formed back in 2012. They take their name from their home city of Nashville, TN. Their 2022 program is called "Gasoline Rainbows."

Crossmen

Facebook/CrossmenDBC Facebook/CrossmenDBC loading...

The Crossmen Drum & Bugle Corps have been entertaining crowds since 1974. They are coming to Evansville all the way from San Antonio, TX to perform their 2022 program "A Morbius Trip."

Phantom Regiment

Phatom Regiment 2022 Facebook/Regiment loading...

The history of the Phantom Regiment goes all the way back to 1962 in Rockford, IL. Over the past 50 years, they have become synonymous with drum & bugle corps and will no doubt put on an amazing show in Evansville.

Bluecoats

Bluecoats 2022 Facebook/Bluecoats loading...

Canton, Ohio's Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022. The Bluecoats have won dozens of awards over the years and have to be considered one of the favorites anytime they compete. Their 2022 program is called "Riffs and Revelations."

2022 Drums on the Ohio Schedule

7:00 PM Welcome & National Anthem

7:10 PM Music City - Nashville, TN

7:27 PM Crossmen - San Antonio, TX

7:44 PM Intermission

8:04 PM Phantom Regiment - Rockford, IL

8:21 PM Bluecoats - Canton, OH

8:38 PM Encore - Phantom Regiment - Rockford, IL

8:46 PM Scores Announced

Tickets for Drums on the Ohio range from $17-$40, but that price will increase the day of the show. Save a few bucks and get your tickets now online.

