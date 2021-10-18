Before too long, the 2021 marching band competition season will be over and we will know which bands are the best in Indiana. The ISSMA (Indiana State School Music Association) semi-state competitions will be held on Saturday, October 30th at four locations around the state, and the state marching band finals will be held on Saturday, November 6th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

I was lucky enough to be the man on the mic for a couple of band competitions this year (thank again to Bosse and Reitz for letting me do my thing) and I have seen firsthand how passionate marching band fans can be - some of them have flown right past passionate and are just plain crazy. They're so passionate and supportive because they know how much time and energy, how much blood, sweat, and tears go into the programs that are put on the field each week. It is no small feat and it is most definitely worthy of all our support.

So, at this point, some of the bands are already done for the season, while other bands are preparing for semi-state (and hopefully beyond). There's really nothing you or I can do to influence the results of these upcoming competitions - so we wanted to present you with something that you absolutely can have an impact on. Here's your chance to back your band...to be true to your school...and to vote for the best high school marching band in Southern Indiana. Let's see some of that support right about now!

*These choices are in no particular order. I promise it's completely random. We will announce the winner on Friday, October 29th.

