Tennessee Dad’s Perfect Musical Impressions Go Viral on TikTok [Videos]

Just when I start to feel like I am a pretty cool dad, some really creative and talented fella has to show up on my FYP on TikTok just in time to make me feel like a big ol' boring loser. Okay, maybe it's not that bad - I still feel really good about myself - but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of this particular fella. I'm jealous that I didn't come up with the idea, and I'm jealous that I don't have the musical or video skills to create content like this.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The dad I'm talking about is a songwriter, composer, artist, and producer from Nashville, Tennessee, named K.S. Rhoads. He has created a series called "Kids Favorites Jams by Their Dads Favorite Bands" and just as the name suggests, the clips include popular children's songs done in the style of some of his favorite artists. Some of those artists include the legendary Bob Dylan, the equally as legendary Beach Boys, the moderately legendary Radiohead, the lesser legendary Boniver, and the even less legendary The National. Those clips are good, but they aren't my favorites - they aren't the ones that inspired me to write this article.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The true masterpieces are the ones that really take me on a trip down memory lane. I'm talking about the songs done in the style of The Beastie Boys, Counting Crows, and The Dave Matthews Band. And don't get me wrong, these aren't great just because they are clever and remind me of the 90s - these are also great because they are really friggin' well done. K.S. really sounds like these bands doing a version of a kids song. Take a look (and listen) and I think you will agree.

Beastie Boys - "The ABC's"

Counting Crows - "Mary Had a Little Lamb"

Dave Matthews Band - "Sesame Street"

