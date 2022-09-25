Evansville native Don Mattingly's tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins has come to an end.

The team released a statement on social media Sunday afternoon saying the two sides had mutually agreed to not seek a contract extension following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The statement reads:

We are fortunate to have had Don Mattingly leading our team on the field over the last seven years. He has represented the Marlins, our players, our fans, and the South Florida community with unmatched dignity and pride. Over the course of our recent conversations with Don, we both agreed not to pursue a new contract for the 2023 season and that the time is right for a new voice to lead our clubhouse. He will depart with the most wins and most games managed in franchise history and we are proud of Don's man accomplishments, including winning the National League Manager of the Year in 2020 when he guided the Marlins to the postseason after a 16-year absence.

The post also included a statement from Mattingly himself which read:

Today I am announcing that I will not be seeking a contract extension with the Miami Marlins. After meeting with Mr. Sherman and discussing with Kim Ng, all parties agreed that it was time for a new voice for the organization. I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I've developed within the organization. I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville, and to any future endeavors.

Mattingly took over as manager of the Marlins in 2016. According to Baseball Reference, The team recorded 437 wins and 538 losses over the course of his seven seasons, reaching the postseason once during the previously mentioned, and pandemic-shortened, 2020 season when they went 31-29. They beat the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card game before losing to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Divisional Round three games to none.

Mattingly will remain with the team through the remainder of the current season which is scheduled to wrap up on October 5th after a three-game home series with the Braves that was rescheduled after being canceled in April. Due to their record, they have been officially eliminated from postseason play.

Mattingly Charities Find a Way Benefit Concert Scheduled for December 1st

One thing we know will keep Mattingly busy will be the non-profit organization that bears his name, Mattingly Charities, which recently announced its first-ever "Find a Way Benefit Concert" featuring rising country stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Ryan Hurd. The show will happen at the Victory Theater in downtown Evansville on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster for as low as $30 with proceeds helping the organization continue its mission of providing grants for projects and programs in the Evansville area that benefit underprivileged youth.

