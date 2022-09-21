Mattingly Charities, the non-profit organization started by Evansville's favorite son, Don Mattingly has announced their first-ever benefit concert for later this year featuring one of country music's rising stars, Mitchell Tenpenny.

Since his first single, "Drunk Me," off his first studio album, Telling All My Secrets was released in 2018, Mitchell Tenpenny's unique voice and lyrics have won him thousands of fans. The song, about a guy who gets sober to get over an ex-girlfriend, went to number two on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart, cracked the top 40 on the Hot 100 Singles Chart, and made it to the top 10 Hot Country Songs Chart.

Currently, he can be heard on two popular songs; he's featured on Chris Young's latest single, "At the End of a Bar," and his newest single, "Truth About You" from his new album, This is the Heavy which was released on September 16th.

His rising popularity has landed him the opening spot on Luke Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour, and he'll headline his own tour, the This is the Heavy Tour beginning January 26th in Los Angeles. But before that, he's got a date in Evansville at the Victory Theater to help raise money for Mattingly Charities.

The show will take place on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM Central, and will also feature performances by Ryan Hurd as well as Jeffery Steele. Hurd, of course, is the husband of Maren Morris and a highly successful singer-songwriter who has co-written several hit songs for some of the biggest artists in country music, including Luke Bryan's “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” and “Waves”, “Lonely Tonight” by Blake Shelton, and “What If I Never Get Over You” by Lady A, as well as Jordan Davis's latest single, "What My World Spins Around."

In October of 2021, Ryan stepped in front of the mic to record and release his debut album, Pelago, which includes the single, "Chasing After You" featuring his wife in both the song itself and the video.

Tickets for the show are on sale now through Ticketmaster for as little as $30. Mattingly Charities will use all the proceeds from the show to continue its mission of providing grants for programs and projects that provide a meaningful impact in the Evansville area.

About Mattingly Charities

Mattingly Charities was founded by Don and Lori Mattingly with the intention of helping underserved youth in the Evansville area through the game of baseball. Over the years, the organization has branched out to help other youth-focused organizations by providing funding through the form of grants to those organizations for projects and programs that work with young people in the community. For more information on Mattingly Charities, or to make a donation, visit mattinglycharities.org.

[Source: Mattingly Charities]