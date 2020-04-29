Don Mattingly Helps Introduce Virtual Lesson For Jasper Teacher

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are closed, but teachers continue to give lesson to the students, virtually. One of my dear friends, who teaches at Jasper Middle School, has been introducing his lessons in a very unique way. It takes a lot more work on his part than just getting on a website video chat and taking and it grabs the students attention immediately.

I met Brent Seibert almost twenty years ago when we both worked at Princeton Community High School. It was his first teaching job yet he came with a genuine spirit and crazy creativity. All these years later when others would have burnt out, he has just gotten even better. His students are always his top priority.

During this strange period of extended virtual learning, he asked his friends, all over the Tristate and beyond, to help him out with his daily lesson with a video intro. Recently, Don Mattingly stepped up to the plate.



Here are some more familiar faces you might recognize.



