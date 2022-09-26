Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)

Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October.

WHAT IS RUBY BRANCH FARM?

Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky.

The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more about them.

Drew and Laney Snider opened Ruby Branch Farms in 2015 to diversify their 8th generation family row crop farm in Franklin, Kentucky. They now are open in three seasons, summer, fall, and winter.

WHAT IS THERE TO DO ON THE FARM?

In August they offer a sunflower maze and sweet corn, in the fall season they offer their famous mums, pumpkin patch, corn maze, fall annual flowers, and kids' play area, and in November and December, they offer Kentucky-grown Christmas trees, poinsettias, and wreaths. Special fall events include their 5th annual Mums for Moms event on Saturday, October 1st, and their Under the Stars Glow Maze on Friday, Oct. 21st, and Saturday, Oct. 22nd. Mums for Moms is a fun “ladies' day out” type event with outside vendors set up and the farm offers pink mums with a portion of all farm sales that day going to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. There is no admission charge for this event.

Kid's will have a blast in the kid's play area.

WHEN IS THE GLOW-IN-THE-DARK MAZE?

The Glow Maze is a fun (not scary) night in the corn maze that is perfect for date night or family fun! You can learn more about the maze and all the other events at their website www.rubybranchfarms.com.

They also sell their own farm-raised beef and fun farm merchandise!