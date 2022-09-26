Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!

KEEPING THE IT ALL IN THE FAMILY

BRENT WRIGHT

Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.

Habit Hill Farms is owned and farmed by the Wright Family. It was formed in the 1980s by brothers Ray and Carl Wright. They have been farming for as long as I can remember. Ray Wright and his sons John and Brent Wright and many others in their family have made HWY 142 a wonderful family farm for many years. The most popular and most recognizable face you'll see is Little Joe. He's a local celebrity and the sweetest.

JOHN WRIGHT

HARD-WORKING FAMILY

They work from sun up to sun down on a daily basis. One of the best things about the Wright family is how absolutely close-knit they are. On weekends you can find them spending time together when they're not working and they always and I mean always make sure they take care of others.

One of the ways they do that is by planting pumpkins every year and selling them. They always keep their prices low and this allows families to come out and get lots of pumpkins to decorate for Fall.

One of our family traditions is to go as a family and let the kids pick pumpkins. Then we let them paint or carve them for the front porch.

Pumpkins can be quite expensive if you get them from the store. We believe in supporting our local farmers and we have a lot of them in the Tri-State.

BRENT WRIGHT

BEST PUMPKINS IN DAVIESS COUNTY-MAKE SURE TO MEET LITTLE JOE

Habit Hill Farms on Hwy 142 in East Daviess County you can get to it from Hwy 231 or coming from Hwy 54 if you turn right before the fairgrounds.

It's always an enjoyable experience because the pumpkins are sold right on the farm and Little Joe lives a stone's throw from where they are set up. He literally remembers every single person who comes to buy pumpkins and he will talk your head off.

GOOGLE MAPS

The address is 1950 Hwy 142. Make sure to "carve" out a little time when you got. Extra Large Pumpkins are $8, Large are $5, and medium ones $4 are anywhere from $3 all the way down to a bargain box of 2 for $1. They even have bales of straw for $5.

JAMIE WRIGHT

JAMIE WRIGHT

JAMIE WRIGHT

JAMIE WRIGHT

JAMIE WRIGHT

JAMIE WRIGHT

JAMIE WRIGHT

The Wright's farmed corn, soybeans, wheat, and cattle.

MUSTARD SEED PHOTOGRAPHY

My best friend, Jamie, is married to John Wright and they are the kindest, hardest working people I know. They have always helped my family when we needed and I am so grateful for the hard work that farmers do.

