Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos

At first glance, this house and what it has inside seem a little ridiculous. But, I can totally get the vibe that this house is giving.

Get our free mobile app

If I had a dream house that had enough room for my hobbies and passions, I would have a big black box theater and a state-of-the-art radio/podcast studio. To me, that would be my dream home. If it was in the mountains, that would be seen better.

So, yes I totally understand how someone that loves tennis would think this was the perfect house. But, the rest of us are a little confused about how a full-size, indoor tennis court could be inside this time house in Ft, Wayne, IN.

It's more of an indoor tennis court with a tiny house attached to IT. The asking price is $685,000 with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 690 sq. ft. Here is how the realtor describes the property.

Fabulous Indoor Professional Tennis Facility With An Attached 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Studio Apartment. You'll Never Have To Reserve A Playing Time Ever Again! Professional Lighting & Playing Surface. Currently, The Property Is Zoned A1, But There Is A Special Use Variance That Allows Teaching Of Tennis In The Facility.

Take a look at some of the photos and some of the hilarious comments from the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook post.

Tiny house in Indiana with an indoor tennis court

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

This would make a great garage lol - Sandi CP

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

Well, the curb appeal sure is, unique? - Gary H.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

If you buy this house, the neighbors will forever know you as living in the "crazy tennis house". - Gary H.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

About 30 years ago, someone looked at that house and said "It's a little small, sure...but with a 4000 sq/ft addition on the back, it would be just perfect! - Keith K.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

Was this space really big enough to warrant TWO lights? - Megan M.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

I can smell the room from here. - Stefan L.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that was not inspected by a code enforcement officer - Joan F.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

I'm taking the net down, putting on the knee pads... Skating Rink!! - Robin F.

Bradley Stinson North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook Bradley Stinson

North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook loading...

I feel like this was the cheapest permit-pulling reason to build a large room for other purposes...lol. I mean you could have a rave in here and say we're just playing tennis...lol. - Jessica W.

Read more hilarious comments, HERE.

See more photos, including six more of the tennis court, HERE.

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery