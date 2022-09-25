Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos
North Eastern Group Realty/Zillow/Zillow Gone Wild/Facebook/Canva
At first glance, this house and what it has inside seem a little ridiculous. But, I can totally get the vibe that this house is giving.
If I had a dream house that had enough room for my hobbies and passions, I would have a big black box theater and a state-of-the-art radio/podcast studio. To me, that would be my dream home. If it was in the mountains, that would be seen better.
So, yes I totally understand how someone that loves tennis would think this was the perfect house. But, the rest of us are a little confused about how a full-size, indoor tennis court could be inside this time house in Ft, Wayne, IN.
It's more of an indoor tennis court with a tiny house attached to IT. The asking price is $685,000 with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 690 sq. ft. Here is how the realtor describes the property.
Fabulous Indoor Professional Tennis Facility With An Attached 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Studio Apartment. You'll Never Have To Reserve A Playing Time Ever Again! Professional Lighting & Playing Surface. Currently, The Property Is Zoned A1, But There Is A Special Use Variance That Allows Teaching Of Tennis In The Facility.
Take a look at some of the photos and some of the hilarious comments from the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook post.
Tiny house in Indiana with an indoor tennis court
This would make a great garage lol - Sandi CP
Well, the curb appeal sure is, unique? - Gary H.
If you buy this house, the neighbors will forever know you as living in the "crazy tennis house". - Gary H.
About 30 years ago, someone looked at that house and said "It's a little small, sure...but with a 4000 sq/ft addition on the back, it would be just perfect! - Keith K.
Was this space really big enough to warrant TWO lights? - Megan M.
I can smell the room from here. - Stefan L.
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that was not inspected by a code enforcement officer - Joan F.
I'm taking the net down, putting on the knee pads... Skating Rink!! - Robin F.
I feel like this was the cheapest permit-pulling reason to build a large room for other purposes...lol. I mean you could have a rave in here and say we're just playing tennis...lol. - Jessica W.
