From condoms and pregnancy tests to contact solutions and denture creams, dozens of over-the-counter products sold at Family Dollar Stores across the country including in Indiana, are part of a voluntary recall.

Improper Storage

According to a press release from the United States Food and Drug Administration, products ranging from condoms to toothpaste are voluntarily being recalled by the retailer after it was discovered that the products had been "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements."

Impacted Products

A wide range of over-counter products are impacted by the recall. The FDA says,

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements. This notice covers the recall of Over-the-Counter Medical Devices. An earlier notice issued July 21, 2022 covered a related recall of Over-the-Counter Pharmaceutical Products.

The stores were instructed to pull the affected products from shelves.

Check Your Medicine Cabinet

You might want to check your medicine cabinet. Consumers who have products impacted by the recall can return them to a Family Dollar store for a refund, even if they do not have a receipt for their purchase.

Types of Products

The recall covers a wide range of over-the-counter products including several brands of condoms and pregnancy tests, as well as toothpaste, denture cream, contact solution, eye drops, and nasal spray. You can view the full list of products here and here.

Previous Recall

As mentioned earlier, there was a previous recall issued in July. Under that recall products include cold and flu medicines, allergy medications, mouthwash, sleep aids, pain relievers, deodorant, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and more.

View The Full List of Recall Products from July Here