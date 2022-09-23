Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster

Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head.

Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village - a beautiful male Akita mix named STORM. He weighs about 60 pounds and he needs a foster family right about now. Our friends at ITV tell us that STORM gets along with other dogs, so you can be comfy fostering him if you have more dogs at home.

Pet of the Week STORM loading...

Remember that it is absolutely free to foster an animal with ITV - they will cover all of the necessary costs. All you have to do is love is give STORM all kinds of love, which is free. Plus, as a foster, you get the first chance to adopt. If you might be interested, go ahead and fill out an online foster application.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

