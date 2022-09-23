Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside

If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out.

WHICH CHURCHES ARE HAVING SALES?

St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.

HERE'S WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE SALES

I am a seasoned veteran when it comes to attending these sales. They message me when it's time to remind me to come shop and they greet me with a smile and a big bag when I walk through the door. Each church has a wide variety of items from clothing to household items and all the in-between. I am positive you might even find those rare treasures you would never find at another sale.

St. Martin's FB St. Martin's FB loading...

St. Martin's always has a really good variety of clothing. Not just any clothing either. They have really nice name-brand clothing. I always find several things to take home.

ST. ALPHONSUS FB ST. ALPHONSUS FB loading...

St. Alphonsus is fun to attend because the drive is awesome and you can enjoy the scenic view on the way to all the deals. They carry so many kitchen and household items and I bought a great copper skillet this past time and a farmhouse waste basket I'm pumped about.

ST. MARY MAGDALENE FB ST. MARY MAGDALENE FB loading...

Some of my favorite items I own or have gotten from rummage sales came from St. Mary Magdalene. I found a pot one year that matched several other pieces I had at home and this year I got a bunch of things for the kids. They have great kids' clothing and toys. I promise you'll find something you need to take home.

Get our free mobile app

A FEW REASONS WHY I LOVE CATHOLIC RUMMAGE SALES

I am quite partial to these three church rummage sales for many reasons;

They have their crap together.

They are organized.

Their prices are amazing.

The stuff they are selling is in good condition.

They are friendly and always happy to see you.

I never fail to find at least one thing at both sales (ok like 10 things).

They have a good selection of everything from clothing to household items.

They sometimes have baked goods. Catholics can bake a baked good like no other!

TAKE A PEEK INSIDE THE SALES

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

attachment-IMG_1490 loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...

ASHLEY SOLLARS ASHLEY SOLLARS loading...