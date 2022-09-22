Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More

One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories.

Get our free mobile app

The festival takes place all over the county. It's so big, it takes several days to visit and location enjoy every location. Parke County is so beautiful, you will never want to leave.

Rockville/Parke County, Indiana/YouTube/ Parke County, Indiana/YouTube/ loading...

How big is the Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana?

It is enormous and expands even beyond the county. People and homes along the roads also participate in the fun.

In short, it's the largest festival in Indiana. The annual event can bring as many as one million people to Parke County each year. Parke County is home to 31 covered bridges.

Parke County, Indiana/YouTube Parke County, Indiana/YouTube loading...

When is the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival?

...the festival will take place from October 14-23, 2022. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival – showcases the county's 31 historic covered bridges and features authentic arts and crafts, fantastic food, and beautiful fall foliage.

- Covered Bridges.com

From the Tristate, the festival is North and about a 3 to 4-hour drive. It's a perfect event for the entire family. You can enjoy food, crafts, merchants, music, and, of course, covered bridges.

Parke County, Indiana/YouTube Parke County, Indiana/YouTube loading...

Parke County, Indiana/YouTube Parke County, Indiana/YouTube loading...

What are the Covered Bridge Festival locations?

Rockville

Mansfield

Bellmore

Billie Creelk Village

Bridgeton

Bloomingdale

Montezuma

Mecca

Rosedale

Tangier

Download a map, HERE.

See more of the Parke Country Covered Bridges HERE.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State