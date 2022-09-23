Bryers House From ‘Stranger Things’ For Sale – Vecna Not Included

Attention fans of Stranger Things here's your chance to own one of the main places in the show, and it's not in the Upside-Down.

The Bryer's House where Joyce, Jonathan, and Will live is for sale for $300,000. The 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home sits on1,846 sqft and is the major location for season one of the show.

This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a big part of the show. The house sits on 6 acres and is located in Fayetteville, GA, and would be a great Airbnb to have. Just think of a Stranger Things Airbnb that would have endless decorations.

You will need to put additional money into this house it does need a full renovation but with the right buyer, this house could be amazing. The house is selling "as-is" and they are asking for serious buyers only not those who just want to come and see the house. There is a long driveway with a private barricade to stop the many fans of the show from coming onto the property. So if someone turns this into an Airbnb visitors will want to take a sneak peek.

The home was featured in Season 1 episode 1 at 6:16, 7:16, 11:08, 31:54, and 32:21. As well as Season 1 Episode 4 at 4:57 and 8:53. Also some in seasons 2 and 3. p.s. Do not feed the Demagorgon!!