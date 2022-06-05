[SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains potential spoilers for the fourth season of Stranger Things.]

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the arrival of season four of Stranger Things has been palpable enough to make you wonder if it will surpass Squid Game, the biggest hit in Netflix's young history. Everyone I know is a fan of the show to the point where you can say the phrase "upside down" or the word "eleven" and someone will refer to the mega-popular sci-fi/horror thriller. (For the uninitiated, "The Upside Down" is a mysterious realm in the series while "Eleven" is a character's name.)

Stranger Things is such a pop culture phenomenon, that the actors seem to be developing fan bases faster than we can learn their names. "Have you seen It? The guy who plays Mike on Stranger Things is in it." "That actor who plays Dustin on Stranger Things? His mom was in that old movie Welcome to the Dollhouse."

That kind of thing.

MEET 'STRANGER THINGS' ACTRESS ELIZABETH HOWLETT

For huge fans, I doubt it will be much different for 10-year-old Elizabeth Howlett, a Louisville native whose brief but memorable appearance in ST4 comes at a key moment in episode two. Needless to say, her mom is over the moon with pride.

ELIZABETH HOWLETT -- A YOUNG ACTRESS WITH HUGE AMBITION

I sense, from that post, that young Elizabeth intends to make this a career and will enjoy enormous amounts of support from her family. Stranger Things is certainly a red-letter entry on her resumé. Watch her 2020 audition for something called Angels Among Us:

I am a fan of actors. I like watching them "become" someone else. It has always fascinated me. My favorite actors are all those who can "disappear" into a character. I am doubly impressed with child actors. I would think it would help immensely to have a wealth of experience to invest yourself deeply into a character. So maybe it's pure instinct that makes children who are excellent actors as good as they are. Elizabeth Howlett seems to possess such instincts.

EVEN AT SIX YEARS OLD, ELIZABETH HOWLETT HAD AN AGENT

Even when she was SIX years old--back in 2018--she was the client of a talent agency and had THIS audition recorded wherein she educates Santa Claus on how best to improve his gift-giving.

OTHER ELIZABETH HOWLETT CREDITS

By the way, Stranger Things is just one item on Elizabeth's CV, with much more to come, no doubt, including a holiday film to be released late in 2022 called Christmas Angel. And you may have already seen her in a 2019 Papa John's commercial.

Clearly, this is an exciting time for Elizabeth and her family. Since it appears she plans to keep busy, I'd imagine we'll be seeing a lot more of her in the years to come.

