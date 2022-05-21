Netflix Gives Illinois Stranger Things Fans an Exclusive Pop-Up Shop

There are only two in the entire United States and one just opened in Illinois. Come see the perfect way to celebrate the show's fourth season.

Stranger Things Season 4 Premieres May 27th on Netflix

Is it just me or does it seem like it's been 10 years since we watched a new episode of the wildly successful Netflix show?

Fans of the show in Illinois now get an additional way to step into the Upside Down.

Netflix is opening two official Stranger Things pop-up stores, one in Texas and the other in Oak Brook, Illinois. The streaming service has again teamed up with Three Ten Merchandise to offer an incredible one-of-a-kind fan experience and we have all the details, thanks to wgntv.com.

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

Netflix Stranger Things | Official Store

Inside the now open store at Oak Brook Center, you'll have the chance to buy exclusive merchandise that isn't available anywhere else.

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

Make sure there's room in your phone for pics because there are interactive photo opportunities everywhere, inside this pop-up store.

You'll be able to hang out in some of the show's most iconic locations like

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

Starcourt Mall

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

Palace Arcade

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

Joyce’s House

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

the Rift in the lab

You'll even be able to get up nice and close to a Demogorgon.

strangerthings-store.com strangerthings-store.com loading...

The Stranger Things Pop-Up Store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

You will need to secure a ticket before coming to the store, which you can do in person, or in advance here. The ticket is free.

Also, it is not known when the pop-up store will close, so don't wait too long to go check it out.

20 of the Best Day Trips to Take From Illinois