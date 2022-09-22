Experience Life Of Gangster On Illinois’ Popular Free Crime Tour

On Illinois' popular free crime tour experience the life of a gangster.

Illinois Is Known For Crime, Corruption, And Gangsters

A few years ago, my family and I went to visit our relatives in Finland. Whenever we told people we were from Illinois, they would mention Chicago and Al Capone. Unfortunately, our state is known for crime, corruption, and gangsters.

Al Capone On His Way To Prison Getty Images loading...

How To Learn The Real Crime And Gangster History Of Chicago

I believe most people in Illinois have learned about the history of crime and gangsters by watching movies and TV shows. Of course, that is a fun way of learning but you don't get the whole story. There is another interesting way to find out more about the dark side of Chicago and it is absolutely free.

Portrait Of Al 'Scarface' Capone Getty Images loading...

Free Chicago Crime And Gangster Tour

"Free Chicago Walking Tours" offers a great "Chicago Crime And Gangster Tour" and the best part is it's free.

According to freechicagowalkingtours.com,

"Free Chicago Walking Tours Chicago Crime & Gangster Tour takes you on an incredible journey through Chicago's storied past." "You will learn how the Chicago Mafia came to power and visit some well-known and not-so-well-known Chicago Mob hangouts all while seeing the beautiful River North and Loop neighborhoods." "Let our resident Crime and Gangster expert tour guide take you on a walk through Chicago's storied criminal past on this fun and educational walking tour through River North and Chicago's Loop."

Scarface Getty Images loading...

Details About The Free Chicago Gangster Tour

Starts at Old Water Tower (Corner of Chicago & Michigan Avenue)

2.1-mile walk

Lasts 2 hours

Free (leave tip for tour guide)

Visit famous Chicago landmarks

Hear the real version of infamous stories

For more info, HERE.

