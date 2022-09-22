Do you remember your parents or grandparents entering the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every chance they got? Then they would wait patiently for Ed McMahon to knock on their door with a big check. Spoiler Alert: Ed McMahon never even worked for Publishers Clearing House. More on that in a fun video below.

The PCH Prize Patrol is Real

I didn't even realize that Publishers Clearing House was still a thing. It's all digital now, and some people enter the sweepstakes daily. The prize money amounts vary, but they can all be life-changing. But does anyone really win these giant checks that are worth big bucks? Yes.

Welcome to Bicknell, Indiana

Bicknell, Indiana is just north of Evansville, in Knox county, and the population is only around 2,800. So, when Howie and the PCH Prize Patrol rolled into town, it was a big deal. $50,000 big for Gregory Robinson.

Photo: Publishers Clearing House Photo: Publishers Clearing House loading...

Will You Accept These Roses, Balloons, and Big Check?

Lori Keene is the owner of Bicknell Floral & Design, and she was excited to be a part of the prize presentation.

Well the most exciting thing in Bicknell Floral & Design history happened today. Howie Guja from Publishers Clearing House showed up with the prize patrol and picked up a dozen roses and balloons for the winner here in Bicknell at 11:00 this morning. I actually went to the home and watched them deliver the check. It was definitely a life changer for the man who won today.

Patience and Paying it Forward

Gregory Robinson enters the PCH sweepstakes daily. And his patience and persistence paid off big-time! The big check he won is worth $50,000, and he has plans to pay it forward with his winnings.

Photo: Publishers Clearing House Photo: Publishers Clearing House loading...

POSITIVITY pays off! Our $50,000.00 winner Greg wants fellow PCH fans to know, "You have to stay positive! I truly believe that." Greg opened the door and was stunned to see Howie standing there with all the Prize Patrol regalia, before quickly smiling wide. "This is life changing," said an emotional Greg immediately after looking at his Big Check. The first thing he'll do is help his sister pay off her house, and Greg remarked on the coincidence of this being "The Giveback" prize. "You have to pay it forward," he said. "I really believe in positivity, and willing things to happen." He also said the winnings will help him fly back to Denver for a friends memorial, which is happening later this month.

Photo: Publishers Clearing House Photo: Publishers Clearing House loading...

