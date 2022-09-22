Kentucky Women’s Ministry Quilts Thousands Blankets Out of Pure Love

A group of women from Kentucky has made thousands of quilts for those in need and it's one of the most beautiful acts of love ever.

ALL ABOUT MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY

The women of Macedonia Baptist Church are a force to be reckoned with. They are a mighty group that has come together out of the pure love and joy in their hearts to share their talents with others who truly have a need.

MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY loading...

Linda Ford and Sue Sublett founded the quilting ministry in 2006.

LINDA FORD LINDA FORD loading...

Linda told me the WHY behind them starting;

I had a friend who's grandson needed a kidney transplant and he was attending Center for Courageous Kids Camp and they needed quilts for their beds to make it feel more inviting and like home. I thought I could get a group of women together and make this happen.

That is just what they did and they have been quilting since. Just like the process of making quilts they have added new members to their ministry each year. Many of the women have never quilted and these ladies take them in and guide them through the entire process.

MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY loading...

Get our free mobile app

They told me when they started out they were in a very tiny closet in the church. They have since grown to their very own room and another closet.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

WHO RECEIVES THE QUILTS THEY MAKE?

The thousands of quilts made go to whoever has a need. When I asked how many they have made Linda smiled and said "I've lost count but I know it's in the thousands".

Here's some of the places the quilts now call home;

CARENET

HOSPICE

VETERANS

CANCER PATIENTS

HOMELESS SHELTERS

HOSPITALS

INDIVIDUALS IN NEED

The women don't have specific criteria for gifting a quilt. If there is a need they rise to the occasion and get to work.

A VERY SPECIAL ANSWERED PRAYER

Angel here and if you have been following my journey over the past year you know that I am opening a women's and children's emergency homeless shelter called My Sister's Keeper. One of the things I began praying for from the beginning was homemade quilts for our beds. As a child, I moved around quite often and the only consistent home I knew was my grandmother's. She made quilts and I could always wrap up in one and feel safe, secure, and loved. I wanted the very same thing for those who entered the shelter. Without even knowing my prayer request the ladies felt called to begin making quilts for the MSK. They contacted me and I cried and they got to work. This week they gifted those quilts to me but not before they prayed over them. I was invited to spend time with the ladies and enjoy a delicious potluck meal. It was so nice I didn't want to leave. I observed them taking care of one another and just being kind and courteous which you don't often see in today's world.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

It was one of the best days I have had in a long time.

GET YOUR OWN QUILT OR CRAFT FROM THESE LADIES

While I was visiting the ladies shared with me that they will be having a Craft Fair on Friday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m.-Noon. On Friday there will be a lunch of soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Now let me take the time to encourage you to stop by for lunch. These women sure know how to quilt but they can cook like no other.

The money they make from the Craft Fair goes back into helping them make their quilts. The first year they made $300-$400 and now they make quite a bit more. Here are a few things you can find at the Craft Fair

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Yes they sell their quilts and this is what the church looks like with them all on display.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Homemade Throw Pillows.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

This was my favorite. It is to mop up spills on the floor in the kitchen!

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Fall decorations of all kinds and even Christmas too.

Follow their Macedonia Quilting Ministry Facebook page for updates and quilts.