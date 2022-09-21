Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]

Sometimes you just want to be left alone, right? When and if you find time to relax, you don't want to be bothered. You finally have your shoes off and feet up, and the last thing you want to do is go for a walk.

Get our free mobile app

Even though I sit all day long to do my work, I feel tired. I sit for 12 hours a day, but it feels like I've been on my feet all day.

Does sitting all day make you more tired?

According to BMJ Journals, yes.

Indeed, emerging research has found an association between time spent sedentary and poor sleep efficiency,45 which in turn may lead to increased fatigue during waking hours.

I wish I had the strength to go to the gym, or just go for a walk, but I don't. I feel like if someone were to force me to go for a walk, I might act like a toddler you have to drag through the store. or a dog that just wants to lay around.

A woman in Lexington, KY, took this video of her neighbor trying to take his dog for a walk, but the dog was just not having it. This video made me laugh out loud.

Midday dog walks outside my window, working from home, the dog was too tired to continue his walk.

This video made me laugh out loud.

I feel you, Pooch. Even though the dog has probably been lying around all day, the struggle to get up and do something like a midday walk is real. That, just leave me here, the mentality is so real.

I think I found my spirit animal.

[Viral Hog via Rumble]

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies