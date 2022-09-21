One Kentucky High School football player is leaving his mark on and off the field. Not only is he an excellent athlete he is an amazing young man and everyone is taking notice.

MEET OWENSBORO HIGH SCHOOL'S SAHVON HINES

Sahvon is a Senior at Owensboro High School where he is a three-year veteran of the Varsity Football Team. He's a defensive player but from what I have heard he could probably play just about anywhere on the field. He's been playing the game for around 10 years.

Here's what Chad Morris had to say about him;

Sahvon has several colleges looking at him, but has yet to decide his future home. He has been defensive lineman of the year for us 3 years in a row. Helping lead our teams to the state semifinal 3 years in a row and the State Runner up his sophomore year.

I've watched him play and he is a beast on the field. While I was an Apollo Eagle my children are all Red Devils and players like Sahvon and what they represent makes me proud to wear red and black.

I first heard of Sahvon from my son, Braden. He talks about him at least a few times a week. They sit together at lunch and sometimes those boys like to ring this momma's phone. I'm proud to say my boy has the most wonderful group of friends and even more proud one of those young men is Sahvon.

OVERCOMING LIFES HARD KNOCKS

There is something to be said for those individuals who show up and show out no matter how many times life knocks them down. Sahvon has endured some pretty tough blows over the past year and he still manages to push himself to the limits and set an example both on and off the football field.

Coach Morris shared a little of his story;

Sahvon has faced a rough year. He lost his dad before the football season started.

And his uncle was in a motorcycle accident, and just started moving his hands and legs not long ago. He is still in recovery.

A lot of teens would use this as an excuse to slack off and do the minimum to get by but not Sahvon. He works hard and truly sets a model example for other players on the team.

HE'S THE REAL MVP OFF THE FIELD TOO

Not once but twice this week alone Sahvon was caught serving others. This is a huge deal and not uncommon for him. To be honest there aren't a lot of teenagers that think of others before they think of themselves. Seeing this young man look out for someone else is one of the most amazing things ever. Coach Morris posted this status on Facebook along with this photo;

What does leadership look like… it looks like a 3 year Varsity starter, Sahvon Hines, sweeping up the locker room before a J/V game, then going out and being a water boy for the game. You want to know if somebody cares, ask them if they serve!

Here's what other parents had to say on the post;

When I saw the post I knew what a special person he truly was. In fact, my husband and I had discussed him the night before when our youngest son, Tucker, got to be waterboy at the OHS JV game. He has always wanted to do this since he was tiny and finally, he got to. What a lot of people don't know is Tucker is extremely confident on the football field and full of anxiety almost everywhere else. We watched as he stood on the sideline silently panicked.

Sahvon immediately took him under his wing and said "I'm head waterboy, I got you" I could have burst into tears right there.

Just look at the smiles on both their faces. PRICELESS!

He literally stayed by his side the entire game and helped him. He didn't have to. He could have easily passed him off to someone else. He could have gotten annoyed by the 9-year-old little boy following his every move but he didn't. Instead, he was up for the challenge and he made a difference. Tuck talked about him all night. He may not have even known what he did for our son but it made a huge impact on him. He said, "Momma I want to be like him." I said, "He's a great role model buddy."

While it is uncertain where Sahvon will land after high school I can say this with full confidence-any college that is smart enough to see his incredible potential on and off the field should be jumping hurdles, breaking tackles, and knocking down doors to put him on their team. Sahvon is the real deal and a true servant. I'm positive he was raised by the most amazing parents who deserve all the thanks and credit in the world. They did an outstanding job and it shines through their son.

Keep up the good work, Sahvon, Owensboro is so proud of you!

