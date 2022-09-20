How to Protect Your Personal Information and Remove it From Google Searches

Every time we get online and our information is being scrutinized. We would like to think that our information is safe when we get online, but it's not. Everything you search, all that you buy, all that you do online, and even looking at your bank statement and medical records, puts you at risk.

How do scammers get your information and use your personal information?

Scammers can get to your information in several different ways. even if we figure out a way to block them from seating it, they always find a way around the security measure.

According to ag.ks.org,

Scammers can steal your identity by obtaining your personal financial information online, at the door, or over the phone. What they want are account numbers, passwords, Social Security numbers, and other confidential information that they can use to loot your checking account or run up bills on your credit cards.

The scammer will virtually move through every place that you have left your footprint. That means that everywhere you go, they will track you, online, to try and get to your personal information.

Hacking - the scammer gains access to your information by exploiting security weaknesses on your computer, mobile device, or network. Scammers can also obtain your information when they hack into business or government accounts.

How can you protect your personal information?

Chubb.com offers these tips,

Create strong passwords and change them frequently. Don't overshare on social media. Always use free, unsecured Wi-Fi with caution. Never buy anything or do online banking while hooked to free Wi-Fi. Watch out for links and attachments. Never click on anything unless you are sure it's secure. Check to see if the site is secure. Make sure you know the source you are buying from or giving your personal information. Consider additional protection. Buy additional security for your computer.

One additional way to protect yourself is to remove your personal info from Google searches.

How to remove your personal information from Google Searches

The new Google policy was first announced in May of 2022. Until then, there was no way to remove any personal info.

It's very simple to go, but keep in mind, that Google does have to approve any changes you wish to make. So, they may be a waiting period until your changes have been approved. This is not unlike changes you make to your social media accounts.

Visit the Google support page, scroll down and click the “Start removal request” link. As you follow the prompts you will be able to specify the personal information that shows up in Search and will be asked to share a list of relevant search terms, such as your full name, maiden name, and nickname. You’ll also be able to share supplemental details before submitting the request. After your request is submitted, you should receive an email from Google confirming the request was received. It’s unclear how long the removal process will take.

Along with removing any unwanted information from Google searches, remember to never give out your personal information to a stranger or anyone over the phone, either. And, never click on any links in emails or text messages. Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your personal and valuable information.

