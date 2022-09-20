The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.

Beginning on September 25th with various dates through the remainder of September and October the Bell Witch Festival is taking place in Historic Adams Tennessee.

The Campground at Barren River Lake Resort is hosting some spooky festivities on select weekends in October. Fun activities such as a campsite decorating contest, trick or treating, and a costume contest are being held.

Being Held at Jellystone Park in Mammoth Cave, on Friday, October 7th. Enjoy arts and crafts, pumpkin carving, and campsite decorating contests.

Get our free mobile app

Bluegrass Vineyard in Smiths Grove, Kentucky is putting on one last summer party. September 24th, tickets are $7 at the door and kiddos 13 and younger are free. Music starts at 5pm.

https://bluegrassvineyard.com/events/ https://bluegrassvineyard.com/events/ loading...

Presented by Mint Gaming Hall the Brewfest returns to Bowling Green Ballpark this year on October 15h. On the events Facebook Page there is a giveaway to enter for a chance to win VIP tickets to the Heaven Hill Distillery experience. For more information on the upcoming Bowling Green event visit their Facebook page or website, bgbrewfest.com.

Bourbon and Brew Fest Bourbon and Brew Fest loading...

Saturday, October 15th from 10 am to 6 pm, downtown Bowling Green will be the place to be. Taking place at the SOKY Marketplace, Circus Square and Fountain Square parks, and flowing into Hot Rod Alley there will be much to enjoy. Food trucks fall activities, games, craft vendors and live music. Look the event up on Facebook for more info.

Downtown BG Downtown BG loading...

2022 International Festival

The annual Bowling Green festival returns this year on Saturday, September 24th, 9 am to 6 pm. This large yearly event truly is a cultural extravaganza with so much to partake in and enjoy. for more information and to purchase tickets please visit the festival's website at BGInternationalFest.com.

: Bowling Green International Festival photos by Jessica Mason : Bowling Green International Festival photos by Jessica Mason loading...

Located at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky this mystical event will take place on Sunday, September 25th from 10 am to 5 pm. Entry is free, come join in on yoga on the lawn, reiki sessions, and tarot readings. Purchase metaphysical supplies, handmade crafts, and local art!

October 7th through the 9th with operating times of 10 am to 4 pm at the Centennial Park in Nashville, Tn. Arts and craft vendors from across the country will be set up on the Great Lawn adjacent to the beautiful Parthenon. This event is free to the public and offers free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday. Search the event on Facebook for further information.