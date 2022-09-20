Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall.
The Smoky Mountains Have It All
Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
The Smoky Mountains have been around for centuries, but the Great Smoky Mountain National Park celebrated its 88th birthday in 2022.
Hot Air Balloons Too
There is an annual hot air balloon festival that takes place in eastern Tennessee, and the Smoky Mountains make a beautiful backdrop for the event every year. Touted as a two-day, family-friendly event the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest promises something for everyone.
What to Expect
If you plan to head to Dandridge, Tennessee for the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest, you'll find:
untethered & tethered balloon rides
nightly balloon glow
food trucks
kid's fair
craft vendors
wine garden
beer garden
antique tractors
live bands
& much more!
See the full schedule of events here.
When and Where
The annual event will take place on October 22 and 23, 2022, in Dandridge, Tennessee. The gates for the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest will open each day beginning at 1 pm. The festival will begin at 2 pm each day and end at 8 pm each evening after the conclusion of the nightly "Balloon Glow."
The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest is East TN's premier balloon festival! We host between 15-20 hot air balloons from all around the country. The Shrader Farm is nestled between Jefferson County High School and the Patriot Academy, off Interstate 40 at Exit 417.
Get Tickets
Tickets for the event start at $12 before fees for adults and children's tickets, before fees, start at $8. There are additional upgrades and packages that can be purchased as well. Get more details by visiting LotsBallonFest.com.
