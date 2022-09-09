Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world.

What's on Your Bucket List?

When you think about the things you want to do in your lifetime, it might be traveling to every state or eating at every McDonald's restaurant, but for Shirley Kramer, her list included adventurous activities like zip-lining and riding in a hot air balloon. She was able to zip-line at Camp Carson in Gibson County.

Where Can You Find a Hot Air Balloon?

If you wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon right now, where would you go? That was the tricky part of Shirley's bucket list item. Well, let me tell you, if anybody knows anyone that can get something done in Princeton, it's Jon Jon. You see, her sister, Vanessa McClary happens to run the annual Kiwanis Indiana Balloon Fest in Bloomington, Indiana. That festival is going on this weekend, so Jon Jon got to work, and made this dream a reality for 84-year-old Shirley Kramer!

It's a Small World After All

As Jon Jon was telling me the story, I immediately thought about how it really is a small world. It just so happens that the 'It's a Small World' ride at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom has a scene with hot air balloons.

Get Ready to live the adventure during the world's most magical celebration with the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort!

Get our free mobile app

15 Things You'll Find in Every Southern Indiana Grandma’s House Whether you call her Grandma, Memaw, Nana, or something else you know that there are some things that they all have in common. The items you'll find in your grandma's house never seem to age, they are just always there. If your nana isn't around anymore, these photos will definitely bring back some memories for you.

Bucket List Things to do in Indianapolis Here are 10 of the bucket list items you don't want to miss in Indianapolis.