Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More

This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left.

Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary

Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held some infamous criminals. It's said that some prisoners were sentenced to life and more at Brushy Mountain, and some of those prisoners are said to still be roaming Brushy Mtn to this day.

TourBrushy.com says:

Brushy Mountain was the last place you wanted to find yourself – right in the middle of Tennessee’s first maximum-security prison holding the state’s most violent murderers, robbers and rapists for over a century. With some sentences of 200 years or more, most of the men who walked through its gates would never be walking out. Come see for yourself just what life was like for lost souls at the End of the Line.

Paranormal Tours

If you're into more than just the history of Brushy Mountain, you may be interested in their paranormal tours. Brushy Mountain has had its fair share of paranormal experiences, and many who visit have seen things, felt things, and some have even been shoved.

They offer paranormal tours at Brushy Mountain where you can check it out for yourself, who knows, maybe you'll come face to face with an inmate who still roams the halls.

Evil men who did evil things were imprisoned here, with many locked away for the rest of their lives. And while the death penalty was never carried out at Brushy, more than a few died of natural causes or in the mines. Others met their end with the blade of a meat cleaver or a shiv, the final blow delivered by the violent hands of fellow inmate. These are the souls that haunt this stone-cold fortress, whose spirits refuse to cross over. Who remain here because they have unfinished business.

You can see more about the Brushy Mountain Paranormal Tours, here.

Restaurant, Distillery, & More

One of the more unique parts of Brushy Mountain is that they've made it into more than just a place you can tour, they've added a restaurant and a distillery there as well. Brushy Mountain Distillery specializes in their very own End of the Line Moonshine, Frozen Head Vodka, and more. You'll also find the Warden's Table Restaurant which specializes in southern cooking, so after spending a day touring Brushy Mountain, you can unwind with some moonshine and southern hospitality.

Brushy Mountain is only open during certain months of the year, so be sure to check their website before planning your trip!