Popular Evansville, Indiana Deli Owners Explain Why Their Business Must Close

It may feel like we are on the other side of the pandemic, but for some small businesses, it's too late. The toll of increasing food prices and the cost of almost everything going up is the reason that one of our favorite lunch spots is closing.

Photo: Liberty Photo: Liberty loading...

Downtown Evansville Staple

For over forty years, Emge's Deli & Diner was a go-to spot for folks that live and work in Downtown Evansville. Over a year ago, the owners decided to vacate their downtown location, and move over to the Northside, off of 1st Avenue. You can see more about that move below.

Emge's Deli, Pizza and Ice Cream Facebook Emge's Deli, Pizza and

Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Victim of Pandemic

You have probably returned to work, and unless you own your own business, it might feel like COVID didn't affect much. But small businesses are feeling the sting of higher costs, and that makes for some tough decisions. Do you continue to increase the cost of your products, and risk losing loyal customers? Or do you hang in there, hoping to eventually breakeven? The heartbreaking decision to close is one that the owners of Emge's Deli didn't want to make.

Get our free mobile app

emge's social post emge's social post loading...

Last May, 2021, Emge's Deli made the big move to a larger location on Evansville's Northside.

The business has operated in Downtown Evansville since 1932. Jan Howell and her husband Tom bought the business in 1975 from Vic Emge. In 1995, they moved to their current location, 206 Main Street. Tracie Casey-Jones became the owner in 2018.

Read More: Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Indiana Restaurants Closed

10 Ghost Kitchens Hiding in Evansville Restaurants Basically, if you own a restaurant, adding a Ghost Kitchen is a great way to add income and give customers something new. Open your favorite food app like; GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Door Dash, and you will see restaurants to choose from that you didn't even know we had here.