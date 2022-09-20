My Mom Handled Motherhood Like A Boss-I Wish I Could Thank Her

You've heard it said you'll appreciate your parents more when you're older right? I am realizing just how awesome my mother was at parenting and I wish I could tell her.

PARENTING IS NOT EASY

I am the mother of five kiddos. I have four children here on earth and one sweet heavenly angel. I am not sure anything could have prepared me for motherhood but I can tell you my mother did her best. She always used life situations as teaching moments and those have helped me navigate being a mom. There are days I am positive I am screwing my kids up and other days I feel like I am on top of the world and maybe I have the hang of it all.

The funny thing about kids is just when you think you have it figured out they hit ya with a plot twist. My kids do this quite often and some days I am just too tired to even attempt to combat it. It is a constant learning process, can you agree?

REALIZING MY MOM WAS A TOTAL BOSS AT MOTHERHOOD

My mom had her first child at the young age of 14. Yes, you read that right. You see she lost both her parents when she was 6 and she grew up fast. She was married at 14 and doing her very best to battle life which was not easy back then.

Before the age of 20, she had four boys in tow and I didn't arrive until she was almost 40. By then she had raised my brothers and was a pretty seasoned parent. Momma took on some of the craziest scenarios in life but always managed to keep a brave face. Whether it be divorce, loss, poverty, or just struggle in general none of us ever truly knew what she went through. She kept these things hidden from us and just did what she had to do to make sure we were successful in life.

USING WHAT SHE TAUGHT ME

Mom never hesitated to put me in my place or tell me when I was wrong. She had a way of doing it so I understood it wasn't always about me in life. She helped me understand that my actions also affected others. To this day I still think about that before I do especially when dealing with my own kids. They are at different stages in life so I remind them their actions good or bad have consequences. I often share with them stories of my momma and how she handled things. This gives me an opportunity to bring her to life in their world.

HER SECRET STRUGGLES I NEVER KNEW ABOUT UNTIL I WAS A MOM

Until you become a mom you don't really totally understand your parents' struggle. My momma raised me alone. She provided for our family on one income and she did it with a smile on her face. I had no idea about the anxiety she suffered or the sleepless night she endured as a mom. She was an encourager and an uplifter to everyone not just to me. She could be overdrawn in her bank account but if someone needed help she would find a way to make it happen. She was often alone. She never dated after my parents divorced. I would hear people tell her she needed to and she would tell them she lived her life now it was time for her to help me live mine. I didn't realize the huge sacrifice that was. Working three jobs so I could do dance and sports and whatever else I wanted. She went out of her way to provide for me.

I am so grateful for the mother I was given in life. She helped mold me into the person I am today. I can't help but think if she were here we would be celebrating her turning 81 today and how much fun we would have had.

If you have a parent who sacrificed for you and you still have them around please tell them THANK YOU! Let them know they are appreciated. I would do anything to be able to hug my momma's neck today and tell her how grateful I am for her example.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOMMA! YOU. ARE. AMAZING~