After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!

The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!

Get our free mobile app

Wesselman Woods

Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!

TSM/Canva TSM/Canva loading...

Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting

After an unexpected 2-year hiatus, the Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting event is back at Wesselman Woods! The event makes its return on October 15th, 2022. Here is what Wesselman Woods has to say about the 12th annual Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting Event:

Each year, Wesselman Woods brings the community together for the Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting. This autumnal celebration gives us the opportunity to appreciate this cultural and natural treasure in Evansville while savoring great food, beer, and wine in our Nature Playscape. Guests can also participate in a live Support Auction during the event that will help fund our future projects and programming and enjoy special encounters with our resident wildlife. Raise a glass with us each October!

Canva Canva loading...

All proceeds from The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting will go to support Wesselman Woods and the work they do hosting educational programs, helping care for animals, and of course, caring for Wesselman Woods which is America's largest urban old-growth forest.

You can purchase your tickets to the Wandering Owl event, here.