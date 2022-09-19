CrossRoads to Hope, an Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children in Owensboro, Needs Our Help

I had a great interview with Haley Huskisson, the board chair and volunteer for CrossRoads Inc. She let me know that CrossRoads needs our help in so many ways! Are you able to volunteer a few hours each week to help someone who is struggling? There are so many women and children who need our help, they find themselves homeless in our community and just need a helping hand.

Crossroads Crossroads loading...

CrossRoads is a nonprofit, created to establish an interdependent network of individuals and organizations working together to combat poverty and homelessness in Daviess County, Kentucky.

In 2006, CrossRoads started out as a food pantry and soup kitchen, formerly in the basement of New Life Church, now located at 1631 Breckenridge Street. In 2016, Crossroads to Hope Emergency Overnight Shelter for Women and Children was opened as the only emergency overnight shelter for women and children. Women are provided with a place to sleep for the night, a hot meal, and other basic needs. Clothing, shoes and other essentials can be provided, if available, or we can get donated from the generosity of the community.

CrossRoads offers to help to provide relief from poverty and homelessness…

Emergency overnight shelter for women and children. Crossroads to Hope has provided for 900 Women and their children since 2016.

Emergency food assistance, commodities (thru Tristate Food Bank -USDA foods), and non-commodities (thru donations from the community and Meijer Simply give food donation card program). The food pantry plan is to open a “free grocery” type pantry that will allow the clients to “shop” for their selection of foods listed, instead of being handed a box of food to hopefully restore some dignity.

Commodities food distribution provides for over 500 Seniors monthly.

Nana’s Cupboard is helping Grandparents raise their grandchildren on a weekly basis.

Monetary donations can be made through our website, by Paypal or credit card as a one-time donation or monthly donation. Checks can also be mailed to 1631 Breckenridge Street, Owensboro, KY 42303

Other ways to give… Meijer Simply Give food donation card program, Amazon Wish list, Amazon Smile, Bus Passes, and Kroger Community Rewards.

Volunteer Opportunities...Need Companion Volunteers for different shifts, People to help in Food Pantry, Unload Trucks, Help Organize.

