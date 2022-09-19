Good News, St. Louis No Longer the Murder Capital of America

There is some good news (sort of) to share about St. Louis, Missouri. It is no longer the murder capital of the United States as it's now been surpassed for badness by another American metro.

Oh, how quickly times change. Remember when the FBI ranked St. Louis as the most dangerous city in America? That reign has now ended.

I first saw this surprising report shared by Fox News. They say that the new "murder capital of America" title is New Orleans, Louisiana. Before you get too excited about St. Louis becoming angelic, this is a result more of how bad it's gotten in New Orleans as opposed to how "safe" it's become in St. Louis. Hardly.

The Fox News report based on new numbers shared by the Metropolitan Crime Commission show that New Orleans has had a 141% uptick in homicides with 52 murders for every 100,000 people.

It's not all sunshine and roses in St. Louis either with the homicide rate there still a detestable 45 murders for every 100,000 people. The fact that this is an improvement is very sad actually.

It might not be long before St. Louis returns to the notorious murder throne of shame as there are efforts to immediately redirect more than 200 officers back to patrol duty from other work in New Orleans. There's no guarantee that will turn the tide of homicide in New Orleans, but it does show that there is a real effort to turn things around as the city has many studies happening to figure out what can be done.

Time will tell if St. Louis will trend down for murders or if this is just a pause in their reign for the one title no city ever wants to possess.