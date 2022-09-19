Princeton, Indiana native, Jackie Young turned 25 years old on Friday (September 16th), two days later she, along with her Las Vegas Aces teammates, were crowned WNBA champions after beating the Connecticut Sun in four games of the WNBA Finals.

Jackie Young Adds WNBA Champion to Already Impressive Career Resumé

3x3 Basketball - Olympics: Day 5 Getty Images loading...

In a short time, Jackie has accomplished more than many athletes do in their entire careers. Those of us who live in southern Indiana were fortunate to watch her play throughout her high school career at Princeton where the Tigers went 97-9 during her four years and won the Class 3A state championship in 2015. She also became the state's all-time leading scorer in boys' and girls' basketball with 3,268 points, breaking the 26-year-old record held by Bedford-North Lawrence and Indiana University alum, Damon Bailey.

Not surprisingly, her video game-like high school stats made her a highly sought-after recruit for colleges across the country. She ultimately decided to stay in-state and attend the University of Notre Dame where she and the Fighting Irish won the Women's NCAA Division-I Championship in 2018. One year later, she elected to leave school early and enter the WNBA Draft where she was chosen first overall by the Las Vegas Aces.

Get our free mobile app

Last summer, she was a member of Team USA in the inaugural 3x3 Basketball event during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan where she and her teammates won the event's first-ever gold medal.

Now, three years after entering the WNBA, she can call herself a WNBA champion.

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces Defeat Connecticut Sun in WNBA Finals

The Aces won their first-ever league championship on Sunday afternoon beating the Connecticut Sun on their home court in game four of the best three-out-of-five series by a score of 78-71. Jackie finished the game with 13 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, giving her a total of 51 points, 13 assists, and 16 rebounds for the series.

Congrats to Jackie and the entire Aces team on their championship win. Here's to many more.

[Sources: Wikipedia / ESPN]