Latest iPhone Update Finally Allows You to Unsend Text Messages

If you are like me, sometimes you text without thinking. I'm really bad at doing that and I usually regret sending out a regrettable, usually not very nice, text message right after I push the send arrow. Or, there have been times I have sent a sexy or funny text to the wrong person and I don't realize it until it's too late.

Yes, I text in haste. I know I shouldn't, but I do. All I can say is thank God for this update.

Finally, after all of your oops moments, Apple is helping you take back or edit what you should never have sent.

What you need to know about the iOS`16 update for your iPhone

Introducing the new iOS 16 update. It seems ironic that I need this new feature so badly and the number 16 is my lucky number. Coincidence, I think so, but it does seem like it was meant to help me and my messed-up texting.

Hers is how to update your phone that includes this wonderful and relationship-saving new feature.

For users with a 2017 iPhone, or later, here’s how to download the current update:

Make sure your iPhone is plugged into a charging source. Open the Settings application. At the top of the screen, there should be a category for “Software Update Available,” which, upon tapping, shows the latest iOS 16 update. If you haven’t updated your phone in a while, you might see an older iOS version with the option to upgrade directly to iOS 16 below. If you don’t see the “Software Update Available” on your screen, you can scroll to “General” in Settings, tap, then select “Software Update” and repeat the steps there. Users who have their Automatic Updates setting turned on might be up to date with the latest iOS, as Apple alerts users about new updates before automatically downloading. This shows up as an alert notification from Settings. Once you have completed the iOS 16 update, you can access the text editing feature.

Once you get the update, here are some important things to keep in mind.

If you want to change or unsend a text, you will need to press and hold over the text. Then, you will have some options to choose from to deal with the messed-up text.

You will only have 15 minutes to edit the text, and the recipient will still be able to see your original text.

If you want to delete a sent text, you only have 2 minutes to pretend it never happened.

Here's the kicker, the recipient must also have the iOS 16 update for this to work in your favor. Otherwise, they will still see the unwanted text even though you don't.

Get more information on the iOS 16 update for your iPhone, HERE.

