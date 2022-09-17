Just because the weather is cooling down, the scent of pumpkin spice is filling the air, and you're thinking about Halloween costumes for the kids (or yourself), doesn't mean that summer needs to be completely over and gone. Even with fall underway, there is nothing wrong with starting that summer bucket list for next year, especially if you aren't quite ready to let go. And I have the perfect suggestion to start you off!

Coney Island...in the Tristate?

Of course, New York's Coney Island is pretty well-known, but have you heard of the one only a few hours away from the tristate?

Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Coney Island Park is a large waterpark full of fun things to do for the whole family. Originally a 400-acre apple orchard at the time of its opening in 1886, it is now the home of a variety of family-friendly activities such as waterslides, a huge swimming pool obstacle course, and many other attractions right along the Ohio River.

World's Largest Recirculating Pool

The Sunlite Pool is 200 feet wide and 401 feet long, the largest in the world. It has been in use for over 90 years and is staffed with award-winning lifeguards.

Waterslides Galore!

If you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush, the park's waterslides are sure to give you the feeling of flying that makes your stomach flip and flop. The Twister is four slides in one twisting over a quarter mile. Or you can take on the Cyclone, spiraling down 70 feet right into Sunlite Pool. The park's most popular slide, The Silver Bullet, was built in 1945 and allows you to make a splash right at the center of the pool. The worst part is picking which one you want to try first.

Test Your Skills on the Country's Largest Pool Obstacle Course

The Challenge Zone is a floating obstacle course with over 150 feet of slides, climbing platforms, and balance beams. It features a variety of obstacles:

King of the Mountain – Designed with a slide and multiple climbing holds, you can experience the thrill of going up almost 7 feet and then jumping down or sliding down into the pool.

Freefall Extreme – A 10-foot-tall ladder-style climbing wall connected to a slide with an impressive drop. It’s sure to thrill all ages.

Blockade – Run, dip, duck, and dive your way across this 20ft long obstacle!

I-Hop – Test your concentration! Hop, jump, or crawl across, the I-Hop and challenge your balancing skills.

Jungle Jim- Climb, slide, and jump on this massive pyramid climbing structure!

Foxtrot – This is one you won’t want to miss! A challenging balance beam will test even the most agile acrobat.

Neptune – This fun structure will push you to traverse to the other side as fast as you can. Race yourself or an opponent to see who can get across faster by using your arms to hold you as you navigate down the obstacle.

Overpass – A creative climbing challenge not to be underestimated! Climb over or take an optional route for less daring participants.

Get Soaked at Typhoon Tower

There are tons of splashing options located within the 73 interactive stations of Typhoon Tower. But beware of the sound of the bell ringing. It signals an eruption of 1,300 gallons of water down the 70-foot tower sure to leave you soaked from head to toe.

Dry off or Grab a Bite

When it's time to dry off or if you're looking for attractions that won't leave you dripping wet, Coney Island Park also features a large jump pad in Action Alley, a mini-golf course, and paddle boats. There are also shopping options and tons of dining choices including Cincy favorites like Skyline and LaRosa's.

A Summer Must-See

Although Coney Island Park is now closed for the 2022 season, this waterpark needs to be added to your 2023 summer bucket list. Keep a look out for ticket and season pass information via their website or Facebook page so that you don't miss out next year!