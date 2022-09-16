Help Support Dream Riders of Kentucky at The Bluegrass N Boogie Benefit

Sandy Webster

Sandy Webster is the Executive Director of Dream Riders of Kentucky. Since Sandy has joined the Dream Team, she has helped grow the programming side 510% over the past two years.

Her love for horses began when a family with horses adopted her out of foster care. At the age of four, Sandy began to care for the horses and eventually began training and competing with them. She pursued her dream and competed professionally as the first female thoroughbred jockey in Canada. She went on to ride professionally in North America, Australia and in New Zealand.

What is Dream Riders of KY?

Sandy shares her experience, training, passion, and love for horses at Dream Riders of Kentucky and helps others develop the same passion. Through Dream Riders, the participants that have invisible and visible disabilities improve their quality of life and reach their personal goals while working with special therapeutic horses.

The twelve therapeutic horses that call Dream Riders their home each weigh about 1200 pounds. They have unique personalities that can sense how to best interact with their rider. They are very attentive and aware of each person they meet. These special horses have emotional intelligence that helps them interact with the participant they are paired with. Ninety-seven people are served each week through Dream Riders, while eighty volunteers enjoy helping others reach their individual goals.

Support Dream Riders of KY

Come on out and help support Dream Riders of Kentucky in their mission to provide therapeutic services for our community members with physical, cognitive, social, and or emotional special needs.

“The Bluegrass N Boogie Benefit” Event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 6:00 to 9:30 pm.

This is an amazing evening with the Lanham Brothers Bluegrass music, clogging, catered by Moonlite BBQ, cash bar, silent and live auction, Dream Riders demonstration, and more.

Event location: 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot, KY, 42366

Tickets, tables and sponsorship can be purchased online at dreamridersofky.org or via check or cash at Dream Riders, 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot, KY, 42366