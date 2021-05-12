Dream Riders of Kentucky (Shaped by Faith)

Who doesn't love horses! Not only are they beautifully created animals, they are also kind, gentle, loving and have unique personalities. Sandy Webster the Executive Director of Dream Riders of Kentucky has been a horse lover all of her life.

Sandy grew up with horses and was riding at a very young age. She began showing ponies at the age of seven.

Did you know that Sandy was the first woman jockey in Canada!

Our community is blessed to have Sandy at Dream Riders, she is passionate about helping others understand the horses body language and how a person can receive healing through equine assisted activities and therapy.

Dream Riders of Kentucky is a non-profit organization that provides Equine-Assisted Activities and Therapies to adults and children with special needs.

Since 2003, they have been making dreams come true for children and adults, who on a daily basis, face physical, cognitive and/or emotional challenges. Through their equine-assisted programming, muscles are strengthened, minds are expanded and friendships are formed for a lifetime!

To find out more information about Dream Riders of Kentucky visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/dreamridersofky/?ref=page_internal

