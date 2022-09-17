Indiana Haunt With a Heart- Newburgh’s Zombie Farm Opening for 2022 Season Soon!

The official countdown is on!

If You Got it, Haunt It

Halloween season is just around the corner, and while many of us are out stocking up on the latest Halloween decorations, local haunts are putting on the final touches to make this year scarier than the last. Many haunted houses will be opening before you know it, and the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is one of them!

A Haunt with a Heart

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has a little bit of a special place in my heart, because when I was in high school I belonged to Junior Civitan, and actually had the opportunity to work as a scare actor at Zombie Farm a few times. I had a lot of fun scaring people, and hanging out with my friends! Below is a photo of my friend Melissa hanging out in one of the scenes at Zombie Farm obviously this wasn't taken during a scare night as we would have been covered in much more blood (this was taken on a cell phone in 2008 so please excuse the quality).

Plus a bonus with Zombie Farm is when you pay to go through it, you're also helping out the community.

Newburgh Civitan is one of the chapters Civitan International (Est. 1917), who’s mission is to help make a difference in our community to impact the world. Since 1972, Newburgh Civitan has been raising funds and supporting out local communities. We are a non-profit organization. Our goal is to reach out and help others with a special emphasis on developmental disabilities.

Zombie Farm Opens September 30th

Get ready to get scared, and support the community while doing it! Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has announced their opening date for the 2022 haunt season will be September 30th! Zombie Farm is open every weekend Thursday through Sunday through October with their hours being:

7-9 PM Thursdays and Sundays

7PM- Midnight Friday & Saturdays

No scare tours are Thursday-Sunday from 5:30-6:30

For more information on the upcoming 2022 haunt season at Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm, be sure to follow them on Facebook, and check out their website.