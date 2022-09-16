‘Everybody’ Wants To Adopt A Backstreet Boy – Nashville Rescue Puppies Meet Their BSB Namesake
Animal shelters are dealing with extreme overcrowding, so one rescue got a little creative to go viral with a sweet litter of puppies. Yes, we have some super cute photos of puppies with your favorite boy band, but first, let's get an update from the VHS.
Adoptable Pets in Evansville
Our friends at the Vanderburgh Humane Society have put out an urgent request on social media. We know that our local animal shelters are usually pretty full, but this time precious lives are on the line. Take a look at this tour through their facility, and maybe you can pick out a new family member. Remember, they simply cannot keep this amount of animals, and some will be euthanized if they are not fostered or adopted.
Everybody Adopt a Puppy
Last week the Nashville Humane Association had the genius idea to name a litter of adorable puppies after the equally adorable Backstreet Boys. They shared the pups on social media, and they caught the attention of THE BACKSTREET BOYS!
BSB Meet BSB
Not only did the Backstreet Boys put on an amazing show in Nashville, but they also made the time to go to the Nashville Humane Association to meet the puppies that were named after them. Let's take a look at these adoptable cuties - The puppies, well, and the Backstreet Boys too.