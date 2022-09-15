The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space.

Exciting Plans

We've heard about so many new businesses that will be opening by the end of 2022 in Evansville.

Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Finish Line Car Wash

The Peach Cobbler Factory

Lawman Tactical Guntry Club

Dollar Tree

The Hills Church

More Shopping, Dining, and Jobs

In the past year and a half, we've seen a lot of new spots open, providing some great opportunities.

Marshalls

Bubba's 33

Crumbl Cookies

Jersey Mike's

The Good Feet Store

Plank Nutrition Bar

The Thrift Store By Evansville Rescue Mission

Mission Grounds Coffee

Speedway Gas Station

Locally-Owned Business Expanding

If you've lived in the Evansville area for very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice.

Frontier Liquors has been around for the past 72 years. That is an amazingly long time for a family-owned business to be successful. The folks at Frontier will soon have a 7th location.

d. dewig d. dewig loading...

Green River Commons

I was driving down North Green River Road last week, and some new bright orange signage caught my eye. It still has a lot of work to be done on the inside. We don't have an opening date, but the signage went up pretty quickly, so I'm guessing that it will be soon.

