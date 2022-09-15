Every year, around this time, I vow to be better about eating better during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. With all of the family get-togethers with a ton of delicious food, mainly sweets, and desserts, it's very hard to be good. I always fall off the wagon early because of Pumpkin Spiced Lattes.

Get our free mobile app

The problem doesn't lie in the latte itself, but more in my inability to only drink one. As far as calories and sugar, the iced or hot drink isn't too bad, and it's not too good either.

How many calories does a Pumpkin Spice Latte have?

According to health.com, give or take a few calories, sugars, fat, proteins, and carbs depending on the brand of Pumpkin Spice Latte you get, this is how many calories you can expect.

...a small signature pumpkin spice hot latte with whole milk has 300 calories, 11 grams of fat, 8 grams of protein, 42 grams of carb, and 38 grams of sugar. If you're dairy-free or just prefer plant-based milk, almond milk is an option.

See how my issue with having several a week, if not more, could be a huge problem?

So, I started looking for healthier ways to enjoy my favorite Fall treat. The recipe is from an Instagram and YouTube account that posts Keto-friendly alternatives to our favorite foods.

I found an amazingly, delicious healthy recipe for a Pumpkin Spiced Latte that tastes just like any you would get at a restaurant.

While we're here, how about a healthy protein Snickers Blizzard?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitness | Nutrition | Gym (@abovefitness5)

Here are some more healthy pumpkin desserts you can make for Thanksgiving, or any day. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Inspired Goodies for Fall