Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are hoping you may recognize the vehicle they believe has been used in "multiple trailer thefts" around the area.

The Department's Auto Theft Unit posted the surveillance photos below of the vehicle on Facebook Wednesday morning saying they were working jointly with the Warrick County Sheriff's Office to try and locate the vehicle as well as its owner.

According to the post, they believe the vehicle is a 1999-2006 model year GMC Yukon with a "basketball size dent on the rear passenger side split door." It's been photographed with both stock and after-market rims.

The post also says investigators believe the vehicle and its owner may have ties to Kentucky, but does not provide specifics as to why that is the belief.

Although photos of the driver / suspect, presumably the vehicle's owner, were not posted, the Department did say the individual is "a white male that is often shirtless and wearing a ski mask."

While they did not specify the exact number of thefts the vehicle is tied to, they did say the thefts have taken place during both daytime and nighttime hours. If you own a trailer of any kind, the Department strongly encourages you to make sure it is locked up tight in some way, shape, or form when not in use and consider buying a low-cost GPS tracking device like the one below from Amazon that you can hide somewhere on the trailer in the event it does get stolen.

If you have any information on the suspect, or have see this vehicle driving around the area, contact the Evansville Police Department's Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967 or 812-436-7991. You can also send an e-mail to EPD_Autotheft@evansvillepolice.com or call the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]

