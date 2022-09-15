5 Halloween Drinks Not On The Menu At Starbucks But You Can Order Them

Did you know Starbucks has a totally secret menu? If you're a huge Starbucks fan this has to be music or should I say coffee to your taste buds.

WHAT IS THE SECRET MENU AT STARBUCKS?

Obviously, the secret menu is a secret but a lot of folks are quickly finding out it's where all the best and tastiest drinks are.

Here's what it is according to coffeeatthree.com;

The secret menu items are drinks customers and baristas have created on their own by modifying the regular menu. The drinks are off-the-menu, meaning Starbucks baristas aren't trained to learn how to make them. Thousands of possible drink combinations that can be made using the ingredients available at Starbucks.

HOW DO YOU ORDER A SECRET MENU ITEM?

You can find a lot of these menu items on Pinterest or the internet. Depending on what you want you just have to google the name and you can usually find the recipe. Once you have the recipe for whatever drink you want to order you can then head to your nearest Starbucks and enjoy.

One wrench in the process I did speak to Megan from our local Starbucks and she said they can make most of the secret menu items as long as they have the ingredients. You may want to call ahead if it is an item with seasonal ingredients.

THE FRAPPULA

Clever name and a super colorful drink.

CANDY CORN COLD BREW

I have fallen in love with the cold brew from Starbucks and the pumpkin spice is a favorite. I bet this is delish.

THE WITCHES BREW

Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and ask for a scoop of dried blackberries, one pump of raspberry syrup, and a scoop of matcha.

THE IT FRAPPE

If you're a fan of clowns or Stephen King this is the drink for you.

SANDERSEN SISTERS FRAPPES

Are you a Hocus Pocus fan? The new Hocus Pocus 2 comes out in two weeks. Get geared up with a frappe