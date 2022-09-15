Huge Kid’s Consignment Sale in Kentucky With Over 50,000 Items Up For Grabs

Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!

WHAT IS PIGTAILS AND COWLICKS?

Imagine over 500 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs. They have so many items this year they had to expand into a third area of the convention center.

WHO CAN ATTEND AND WHEN?

Admission is free to all who attend.

Friday, September 16th: 8 am-5 pm

Saturday, September 17th: 8 am-1 pm (marked items ½ price)

WHAT TYPE OF PAYMENT DO THEY ACCEPT?

The Pigtails and Cowlicks Crew accepts cash or credit. You will get in line to purchase your items and someone will ring them in. Once you have a total they will send you to make your payment and you are all ready to head out the door.

MOMMA'S CAN REALLY SAVE LOTS OF MONEY!

Angel here and you can literally shop for your children's clothes and get it all in one place. Such an amazing assortment of brands, and sizes, and it is all in amazing condition. This year I didn't have to buy near as much because my kiddos still have tons of items that I purchased last year and they were in such great condition and taken care of that we are able to recycle for this year. I did however get some great items I am totally pumped about and I even purchased a few things for myself at really great prices.

Look how much stuff under one roof.

Whether you're looking for rocking horses or walking toys they have them.

The diaper bags are so stylish and in great condition.

Kids love wagons!

Charlotte loves all the boutique clothing.

This is where people need to do their Christmas shopping.

You can even join in on the fun! BECOME A CONSIGNOR. New this year you can even buy an early shopping pass and show tonight!