World Thrombosis Day: Nick Payne Memorial 5K Run/Walk in Henderson

You're invited to take part in a very special 5K Run/Walk event in honor of a late Henderson, Kentucky man.

In November 2020, Nick Payne passed away suddenly due to deep vein thrombosis. Since his passing, it has become his family's mission to raise awareness about this is our dangerous medical condition with the hope of preventing further lives from being lost to a potentially treatable condition.

What is Thrombosis?

You may not have heard of the term "thrombosis," but you know what it is. I'm sure you know at least one person who has dealt with this condition or has unfortunately passed away from it. Thrombosis is more commonly known as blood clots. According to World Thrombosis Day:

Currently, 1 in 4 people worldwide die from conditions caused by thrombosis-the leading cause of global death and disability. Each year, approximately 900,000 people in the US alone are affected by blood clots, and approximately 100,000 die from blood clots yearly. This is greater than the total number of people who lose their lives to AIDS, breast cancer and vehicle accidents combined.

World Thrombosis Day is a yearlong campaign devoted to raising awareness of the under-appreciated condition of thrombosis. Which is why the family of Nick Payne has decided to do what they can to help raise money and awareness for this campaign.

2nd Annual Nick Payne Memorial 5K Run/Walk

Last year, Nick's family was able to raise $10,000 for the World Thrombosis Day Campaign. This year, they hope to raise even more with the 2nd Annual Nick Payne Memorial 5K Run/Walk. This event will be held on Saturday, October 8th at Sandy Lee Watkins Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

Late Registration/Packet Pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m., and the race starts at 9:00 a.m. The fee to enter into the 5K is $20.00 per person, with children 8 and under free. 100% of all proceeds/donations will go back to the World Thrombosis Day Campaign. You can register now by clicking here.

The early registration deadline to be able to receive a t-shirt on race day is this coming Monday, September 19th. However, coordinators say that they will accept late registrations all the way up to the day of the race. They just won't be able to provide t-shirts for late registrants.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Facebook event page by clicking here.

