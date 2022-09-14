Just within the last week, we reported on a new attraction in Sevierville, Tennessee, proving you need at LEAST a week in the Great Smoky Mountains to get everything in that you want to do.

But maybe a week isn't enough anymore. You just know the various tourism commissions in the area have to be jumping for joy when they learn something new is coming to the region or a massive expansion project is announced or gets underway.

ANAKEESTA IN GATLINBURG

Since its opening in 2017, Anakeesta has been a go-to attraction for Gatlinburg visitors. But it's also become one of TENNESSEE'S most popular theme parks, too. We get this from 10Best.com.

Anakeesta opened in September 2017 with the expectation of welcoming 250,000 guests a year. Last year, about 1.2 million people visited the majestic theme park in the mountains.

And like all great theme parks, it heavily leans into its surroundings. First of all, what does that name mean? Well, it's a word from the Cherokee meaning "the place of high ground." And the open-air Chondola is how you get to that higher ground--600 feet above Gatlinburg.

ANAVISTA AT ANAKEESTA -- A VIEW UNLIKE ANY OTHER

Once at the top, guests can enjoy the AnaVista Tower, with an unparalleled view of the Smokies.

ANAKEESTA'S WILDLY POPULAR DUELING ZIPLINES

The Dueling Zipline tour is also a must. And I confess to envying those without an acrophobia issue like I have. Ziplining always looks like a blast...from the ground where I'm watching. (Although I manage lifts like the Chondola quite well.)

THE ANAKEESTA MOUNTAIN COASTER

And then there's the Rail Runner mountain coaster. I love these things; since I can't do conventional roller coasters, these are my jam. I get the speed and the descent without the height.

BIG ADDITIONS ARE COMING TO ANAKEESTA

But coming soon, there will be reasons for tourists to spend much more time at Anakeesta as the the park has announced a multi-phased $34 million expansion, and it begins November 1st with the Astra Lumina Enchanted Night Walk, which is already giving off amazing vibes...and that's just the VIDEO:

The next phase will be BirdVenture, with a European-themed village and a new mountain coaster to follow.

Seriously, what is NOT to love about the Smoky Mountains. Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville are always making vacationers' stays just a little longer, aren't they?

And there is NOTHING wrong with that.

[SOURCE: WVLT-Knoxville]

