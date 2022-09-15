The 15th Annual Lifesavers Walk, hosted by Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, is happening on Saturday. The community is invited for a day of remembering, fun and fellowship. There are big things planned for the entire family!

Suicide Prevention Month is underway and what a way to celebrate. If you've ever lost a loved one to suicide, you know why these mental health awareness events are so important. I've lost several people that I've known and loved throughout my life. It's heart-wrenching and you're always left feeling like "what could I have done", "did I miss a warning sign", or "why didn't they reach out if they needed me". So many questions with very few answers. We all just need to be there for each other to do the best that we can. And, most importantly get educated.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Back in the 80s' I volunteered at a crisis center on overnights. I would receive many calls where the caller just wanted to talk. Talk about nothing and talk about everything. I was just happy to be there to lend an ear. Sometimes when someone is in need, that's all they want. Someone to listen. And, it's essential to have somebody available 24/7 when the time arises. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline does exactly that. They're a free and confidential source of comfort. Help is always available and you are never alone. Call 800-273-8255 if you need someone to speak with anytime day or night.

Suicide in the United States

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US. In 2019, 47,511 Americans died by suicide, and an estimated 1.38M suicide attempts. These numbers are staggering and why mental health awareness is so important.

15th Annual Owensboro Lifesavers Walk

Bring your family and friends out for an inspirational day of fun on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Moreland Park in Owensboro. Mental health advocates and crisis resources will be on-site from 9:30 AM until 12 PM to show us how to protect our mental health, prevent suicide, and change lives. Volunteers with the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition will have information on FREE QPR training, Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, free lunch, event t-shirts, and more. WBKR will be on sight broadcasting from 10 AM until 12 PM.

Jessica Hodges will be teaching a fun Zumba class starting at 11 AM. Children have the chance to meet some local heroes too.

Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMTs will be on hand. It's a perfect way to honor some local heroes protecting and keeping us safe.

Multiple food trucks will also be parked and serving up some delicious food throughout the event!

This is such a fun and beautiful way to bring the community together!

1215 Hickman Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301

Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition Mission

"The Coalition began as a task force formed in 2004 and has grown to include many community members. We are your neighbors and we are all interested in reducing the negative impact that suicide has on our community. Our primary focus is prevention, but we started as a group dedicated to providing help and support for those “survivors” that have lost a loved one to suicide. Approximately 30,000 people die each year in the United States by suicide."