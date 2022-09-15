Beautiful Eyes, a Cute Nubbin Tail, and Lots of Love Are What This Adoptable Indiana Doggy Has to Offer

Our Pet of the Week, BRIDGER, was found as a stray in Tell City, and now he is at It Takes a Village and is ready to get adopted.

BRIDGER is a 3-year-old mixed breed, weighing in at about 35 pounds. BRIDGER is apparently NOT a fan of cats. The folks who work with BRIDGER every day say he is a "cuddle bug with a goofy personality that loves ropes and balls." Just be prepared to get loved on when you meet BRIDGER (unless you are a cat).

Pet of the Week BRIDGER loading...

If you think you might be interested in adopting BRIDGER, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation. His adoption fee, by the way, is $225.

Pet of the Week BRIDGER loading...

Get our free mobile app

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

47 (Otherwise) Good Pets Caught Doing Bad Things No matter how well they're trained, at some point in time, a pet's primal instincts will kick in which usually ends up with something destroyed.