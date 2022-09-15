Beautiful Eyes, a Cute Nubbin Tail, and Lots of Love Are What This Adoptable Indiana Doggy Has to Offer
Our Pet of the Week, BRIDGER, was found as a stray in Tell City, and now he is at It Takes a Village and is ready to get adopted.
BRIDGER is a 3-year-old mixed breed, weighing in at about 35 pounds. BRIDGER is apparently NOT a fan of cats. The folks who work with BRIDGER every day say he is a "cuddle bug with a goofy personality that loves ropes and balls." Just be prepared to get loved on when you meet BRIDGER (unless you are a cat).
If you think you might be interested in adopting BRIDGER, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation. His adoption fee, by the way, is $225.
All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.
If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!
