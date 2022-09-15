Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.

Located just 30 minutes southeast of Nashville, Franklin TN is a hidden treasure that many TN locals love for its shopping, restaurants, and laid-back atmosphere.

Because of the close proximity to Music City, the Pilgrimage Festival has been known in years past for surprise guests and unique duets on stage - so keep your eyes peeled for your favorite country music stars who might make an appearance!

Within the festival is Farm-to-Turntable, the best food truck park in the South! 16 of Nashville and Franklin's best eats will be available to purchase as you enjoy the festival. There are also adult beverages and brews, a craft beer hall, an art barn, plenty of interactive activities for children and families, and even an opportunity for you to get on stage and prove your chops!

In addition to the music on stage, there will also be square dancing, Shakespeare performances, elf and fairy workshops, kids yoga, a songwriting workshop, parades, and more! This sounds like a jam-packed weekend you're not going to forget! Visit the website for the complete schedule of events.

If traveling from out of town, there are many excellent places to stay within the area. which include gorgeous hotels to cozy cottages. If you book your stay using one of their featured accommodations, you'll receive a FREE Pilgrimage Festival pack which is full of Franklin-themed items. Every ticket purchased supports MusiCares and Friends of Franklin Parks, two reputable charitable foundations within Middle Tennessee.

This all-ages event is held rain or shine and the event organizers still encourage people to abide by local health and safety measures in light of ongoing COVID-19 trends. Visit the official Pilgrimage Festival website to purchase tickets and for more information.

